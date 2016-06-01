BRIEF-Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
* Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
June 1 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc
* to acquire Portland, Oregon-based Woodfeathers, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing