BRIEF-Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
June 1 CBOE Holdings Inc
* May 2016 total index options adv up 8% from may 2015
* May 2016 SPX options adv up 13% from may 2015
* May 2016 VIX futures adv up 31% from may 2015
* CBOE Holdings reports May 2016 trading volume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.