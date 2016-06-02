BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 1 Mine Permit Submitted For Bravada's Shoshone Pediment Barite
* Mine permit submitted for Bravada's Shoshone Pediment Barite-Royalty Property in Nevada; provides corporate update
* Received notice baker hughes oilfield operations, inc. Has submitted a plan of operations permit to bureau of land management for scruffy/oz barite mine
* Plan of operations permit to bureau of land management for scruffy/oz barite mine, which will extract barite ore from bravada's shoshone pediment property
* Baker Hughes acquired 100% of any Barite ore located on property
* Entered into debt-settlement agreements with certain creditors in order to settle up to $895,000 of debt by issuance of up to 5.3 million common shares
* Debt-Settlement agreements with certain creditors at a price of $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.