Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.
June 1 Reinsurance Group Of America Inc:
* Reinsurance Group Of America announces pricing of senior notes and subordinated debentures
* Has priced an aggregate principal amount of $400 million of 3.95 percent senior notes due 2026
* Says subordinated debentures have a 40 year final maturity, an issue price of $25 per debenture
* Says senior notes have a 10-Year, three-month final maturity, an issue price of 99.996 percent
* Priced amount of $400 million of 5.75 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures due 2056
* Senior notes feature a fixed-rate coupon of 3.95 percent, payable semiannually
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027