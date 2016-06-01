June 1 Reinsurance Group Of America Inc:

* Reinsurance Group Of America announces pricing of senior notes and subordinated debentures

* Has priced an aggregate principal amount of $400 million of 3.95 percent senior notes due 2026

* Says subordinated debentures have a 40 year final maturity, an issue price of $25 per debenture

* Says senior notes have a 10-Year, three-month final maturity, an issue price of 99.996 percent

* Priced amount of $400 million of 5.75 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated debentures due 2056

* Senior notes feature a fixed-rate coupon of 3.95 percent, payable semiannually