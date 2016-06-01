June 1 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp

* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of May 31, 2016

* As of May 31, 2016, company's unaudited total assets were approximately $2.6 billion

* As of May 31, 2016, company's unaudited net asset value was $1.4 billion, or $28.71 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: