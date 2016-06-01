Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.
June 1 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of May 31, 2016
* As of May 31, 2016, company's unaudited total assets were approximately $2.6 billion
* As of May 31, 2016, company's unaudited net asset value was $1.4 billion, or $28.71 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rcFyli) Further company coverage: