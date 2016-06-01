BRIEF-Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
June 1 Nanthealth LLC :
* Nanthealth announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 6.50 million common shares priced at $14.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.