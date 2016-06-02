BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 1 Costco Wholesale Corp :
* Costco wholesale corporation reports May sales results
* May sales rose 3 percent to $9.23 billion
* Reported net sales of $9.23 billion for month of May, an increase of three percent from $8.98 billion during similar period last year
* For thirty-nine weeks ended May 29, co reported net sales of $87.18 billion, increase of 2 percent from $85.31 billion during similar period last year
* Total Co's comparable sales for four-week and thirty-nine week periods ended may 29 were 0 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.