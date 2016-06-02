BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Conn's Inc
* Conn's Inc reports first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results; enhances management team; executing strategies to turn around credit performance
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Sees Q2 retail gross margin between 37.0 pct and 37.5 pct of total net sales
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.31
* Qtrly total revenues $319.0 million versus $298.6 million
* Sees Q2 total revenue growth in low to mid-single digits
* Excluding impact of April 2015 decision to exit video game products, digital cameras, certain tablets, same store sales for q1 decreased 1.3 pct
* Sees Q2 change in same store sales to range from down mid to low-single digits, considering sales impact of underwriting changes
* Sees FY retail gross margin between 36.75 pct and 37.50 pct of total net sales
* Q1 revenue view $392.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY total revenue growth in low to mid-single digits
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
