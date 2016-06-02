BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Joy Global Inc
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $602 million versus I/B/E/S view $607.7 million
* Joy Global Inc qtrly equipment bookings $167 million, up 12 percent from a year ago
* Now expect FY sales excluding items to be at lower end of our previous guidance range of $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion
* Joy Global Inc sees FY adjusted earnings per share at lower end of $0.10 to $0.50
* Mining industry continues to face significant headwinds as commodity markets rebalance
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 of fiscal 2016 included a net negative impact of $0.25 per share for restructuring charges and a net discrete tax benefit
* Joy Global Inc qtrly bookings $681 million, down 9 percent from a year ago
* Joy Global Inc qtrly service bookings $514 million, down 14 percent from a year ago
* Backlog at end of Q2 was $976 million, up from $873 million at beginning of fiscal year
* Mixed economic signals, primarily from China, suggest that there could be a possible near-term improvement in economic output
* U.S. coal markets continue to be most challenged end-market for company
* Now targeting over $100 million of year-over-year cost reduction in fiscal 2016.
* Joy Global announces second quarter fiscal 2016 operating results
* Q2 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.