BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Towerstream Corp
* Towerstream corp says q2 adjusted ebitda from continuing operations is expected to range between a loss of $250,000 and a profit of $250,000
* Towerstream corp sees q2 2016 adjusted ebitda from continuing operations to range between a loss of $250,000 and a profit of $250,000.
* Company has in inventory enough equipment to bring an additional 300 buildings "on-net" at significantly reduced cap-ex
* Towerstream provides current view on second quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.