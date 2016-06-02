BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Donaldson Company Inc
* Donaldson reports third quarter 2016 earnings
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
* Q3 sales $571.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $550.8 million
* Donaldson Company Inc sees FY sales of approximately $2.225 billion, or about 6 percent below last year
* Donaldson Company Inc sees FY GAAP EPS expected to be about 9 cents lower than adjusted eps
* Broad-Based reductions are expected to generate annual savings of $8 million
* Sees FY adjusted operating margin in a range between 12.9 percent and 13.3 percent
* Excluding a negative impact from currency translation of about $80 million, FY sales in local currencies expected to decline about 3 percent
* During quarter identified opportunities to reduce our costs through additional restructuring
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.51, revenue view $2.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.53 to $1.59
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.