June 2 Summit Therapeutics :

* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the first quarter ended 30 April 2016 and operational progress

* Loss for three months ended 30 April 2016 of £5.2 million compared to a loss of £3.4 million for three months ended 30 April 2015

* Summit Therapeutics Plc says cash and cash equivalents at 30 April 2016 of £10.0 million compared to £16.3 million at 31 January 2016

* Summit Therapeutics Plc says Ridinilazole being prepared to enter phase 3 clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)