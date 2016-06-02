BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc renews its normal course issuer bid
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - board has filed a notice to renew, for a 12-month period, its normal course issuer bid, which will expire on June 4, 2016
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc - maximum of 3 million common shares, representing about 2 pct of issued and outstanding shares may be purchased under NCIB
* SNC-Lavalin Group Inc says purchases may commence on June 6, 2016 and will terminate no later than June 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.