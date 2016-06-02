June 2 Achaogen Inc

* Achaogen reaches 50 percent patient enrollment in Phase 3 epic registration trial of plazomicin

* Look forward to completing enrollment in epic trial this year and expect to report top-line data in Q1 of 2017

* Expects to announce top-line results for care study, Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with serious bacterial infections due to CRE, in H1 2017

* Epic trial is expected to serve as a single pivotal trial and support a new drug application (NDA) submission in second half of 2017