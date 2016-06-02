June 2 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc

* Appoints New Chairman And co-CEO

* Board of directors has elected Mr. Wocheng Liu as a director, chairman of board, and co- chief executive officer of co

* Hanying Li has resigned as chairperson, effective immediately, to accommodate election of Wocheng Liu

* Hanying Li will remain with Aoxin Tianli as a member of board of directors and co-chief executive officer