BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Achaogen Awarded $20 Million Contract Option By Barda To Support Development Of Plazomicin For Multi
* Achaogen inc says entered into an agreement to sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares for gross proceeds of about $25 million
* Achaogen inc says plans to draw $10 million in additional debt under its existing loan agreement with solar capital ltd
* Drug resistant gram-negative infections
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.