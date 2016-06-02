BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Stratasys Ltd :
* Stratasys announces retirement of David Reis as CEO
* Effective July 1, Ilan Levin, a member of board and executive committee of Stratasys, will assume role of CEO
* Reis will remain a member of Stratasys board of directors as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.