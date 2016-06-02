BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Village Super Market Inc
* Village Super Market Inc reports results for the third quarter ended April 23, 2016
* Q3 same store sales rose 0.2 percent
* Q3 sales rose 0.2 percent to $387.9 million
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.42 per Class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.