BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Open Text Corp
* Opentext signs definitive agreement to acquire Recommind, Inc
* Transaction purchase price is approximately $163 million
* Deal to be immediately accretive to earnings
* Solutions being acquired are expected to generate between $70m and $80m of annualized revenues
* Solutions being acquired can be on Opentext operating model within first 12 months after closing
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.