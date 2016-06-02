June 2 Open Text Corp

* Opentext signs definitive agreement to acquire Recommind, Inc

* Transaction purchase price is approximately $163 million

* Deal to be immediately accretive to earnings

* Solutions being acquired are expected to generate between $70m and $80m of annualized revenues

* Solutions being acquired are expected to generate between $70m and $80m of annualized revenues