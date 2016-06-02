BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Five Below Inc :
* Five Below, Inc announces first quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 sales $192.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $188 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 3% increase in comparable store sales for Q2
* Sees approximate 3% increase in comparable store sales for FY
* FY earnings per share view $1.30, revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 diluted income per common share range of $0.16 to $0.17
* For fiscal 2016, co sees diluted income per common share of $1.27 to $1.31
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $219.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 sales $995 million to $1.005 billion
* Q1 same store sales rose 4.9 percent
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $216 million to $219 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.