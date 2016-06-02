BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Broadcom Ltd :
* Broadcom Limited announces second quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results and interim dividend
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $3.02
* Quarterly GAAP diluted loss per share of $3.02
* Q2 revenue rose 117 percent to $3.562 billion
* Qtrly net revenue was $3,541 million, an increase of 100 percent from $1,771 million in previous quarter
* Quarterly interim dividend of 50 cents per share
* Says capital expenditures for third fiscal quarter are expected to be approximately $230 million
* Sees Q3 net revenue $3.7 billion , $75 million up or down
* Q2 NON-GAAP earnings per share $2.53 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share view $2.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.