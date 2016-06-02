BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Orion Energy Systems Inc :
* Orion Energy Systems announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 loss per share $0.39
* Q4 revenue $18.6 million versus $19.4 million
* "we can generate a minimum of $80 million in sales in fiscal 2017"
* "we also expect gross margin expansion leading to just over 30 pct by end of fiscal Q4 2017"
* As of March 31, 2016, co had backlog of $5.6 million in lighting orders, compared to $7.5 million as of December 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.