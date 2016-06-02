BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Zumiez Inc
* Zumiez Inc. Announces fiscal 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 same store sales fell 7.5 percent
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $172 million to $176 million
* Comparable sales for thirteen weeks ended april 30, 2016 decreased 7.5%
* Guidance is based on an anticipated comparable sales decrease in 6% to 8% range for Q2 of fiscal 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05, revenue view $181.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 net loss per diluted share of approximately $0.09 to $0.13
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue $173 million versus i/b/e/s view $172.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.