June 2 Exar Corp:

* Exar signs definitive agreement to sell its iML subsidiary for $136 million, net of cash

* After reflecting iML as discontinued operation, Exar anticipates net sales in Q1 of fiscal 2017 to be in range of $26.1 million to $27.1 million

* Purchase price for transaction is $136 million , net of cash acquired

* After reflecting iML as a discontinued operation, anticipates Q1 adjusted net income per diluted share in range of $0.06 to $0.09