BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Ambarella Inc
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 revenue $57.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $57 million
* Repurchase program will be funded using ambarella's working capital
* Expect some adverse impact to business caused by disruption in supply of sony image sensors to customers due to April Japanese earthquake
* Board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to $75 million of its ordinary shares
* Ambarella, Inc. Announces first quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.