BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Gap Inc -
* Gap Inc. reports May sales results
* Gap Inc.'s comparable sales for May 2016 were down 6 percent versus a 1 percent decrease last year
* Comparable sales for old navy global in may was negative 7 percent versus positive 6 percent last year
* While overall month was challenging, performance improved leading into memorial day holiday weekend
* Says May gap global comparable sales were negative 3 percent versus negative 6 percent last year
* Says May Banana Republic global comparable sales were negative 11 percent versus negative 5 percent last year
* May sales fell 5 percent to $1.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.