BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Cooper Companies Inc
* The Cooper Companies announces second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $1.52
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Cooper companies inc says updated its fiscal year 2016 guidance
* Sees 2016 total revenue of $1,929 - $1,960 million
* Sees fy non-gaap earnings per share of $8.20 - $8.50
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $8.29, revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $2.05
* Q2 revenue $483.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $464.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
