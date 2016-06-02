June 2 Neurometrix Inc:

* Neurometrix announces $21.3 million at the market private placement of preferred stock and warrants

* Says private placement of 21,300 shares of series C convertible preferred stock at a price of $1,000 per share

* Expected that about $13.8 million of proceeds of offering will be used to redeem 13,800 shares of series c convertible preferred stock