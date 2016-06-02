June 2 Wesco International Inc -

* Says notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 5.375%, and are being issued at 100% of their face value

* Notes will be issued at 100% of their face value.

* Wesco International, Inc. announces pricing of $350 million senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)