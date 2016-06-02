June 2 Stroud Resources

* Stroud resources announces agreement to sell hislop project

* Stroud resources ltd says intends to redeploy net proceeds from disposition to pay certain debts and advance its santo domingo project

* Agreement to sell 100 percent interest in hislop project to hislop gold co for $225,000 in cash and $1.3 million in assumption of debts owed by stroud

* Upon completion of transaction, stroud will also retain a net smelter royalty of 0.5% which can be purchased by hgcl at for $1 million