BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Stroud Resources
* Stroud resources announces agreement to sell hislop project
* Stroud resources ltd says intends to redeploy net proceeds from disposition to pay certain debts and advance its santo domingo project
* Agreement to sell 100 percent interest in hislop project to hislop gold co for $225,000 in cash and $1.3 million in assumption of debts owed by stroud
* Upon completion of transaction, stroud will also retain a net smelter royalty of 0.5% which can be purchased by hgcl at for $1 million
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.