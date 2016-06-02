June 2 Kane Biotech Inc

* Kane biotech announces private placement offering and proposed consolidation of shares

* Net proceeds of offering will be used for development and marketing of company's products

* Has agreed to seek approval of its shareholders for a consolidation of common shares on a five to one basis

* Non-Brokered private placement offering of up to 50 million common shares at a price of $0.03 per common share