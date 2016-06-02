June 2 Zebra Technologies Corp

* Says under amended term loan, interest rate has been reduced by 75 basis points to libor + 3.25%

* Says company expects interest expense in q2 of 2016 to be negatively impacted by less than $2 million

* Full year 2016 interest expense to be favorably impacted by approximately $5 million reflecting benefit of a lower interest rate

* Zebra technologies announces repricing of $2 billion term loan