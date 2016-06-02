BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Zebra Technologies Corp
* Says under amended term loan, interest rate has been reduced by 75 basis points to libor + 3.25%
* Says company expects interest expense in q2 of 2016 to be negatively impacted by less than $2 million
* Full year 2016 interest expense to be favorably impacted by approximately $5 million reflecting benefit of a lower interest rate
* Zebra technologies announces repricing of $2 billion term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.