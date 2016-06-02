BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Parkit Enterprise Inc
* Parkit Enterprises Inc. suspends Richard Baxter, Patrick Bonney And Simon Buckett as officers and announces engagement of advisors
* Says suspends with pay Richard Baxter, president and chief executive officer
* Board has engaged Bryan Wallner, who is one of current independent directors of board, to serve as interim CEO
* Board took this step due to concern that dissident officers are conflicted,unable to properly exercise fiduciary duties
* Says suspends with pay Simon Buckett, chief financial officer
* Says suspends with pay Patrick Bonney, chief investment officer of parkit
* Board has engaged Nigel Kirkwood to serve as interim CFO during suspension period
