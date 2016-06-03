BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :
* Q1 same store sales fell 2.8 percent
* Q1 sales fell 7.9 percent to $537 million
* Total merchandise inventories were $430.4 million at April 30, 2016 and $438.9 million at may 2 , 2015
* Sears hometown and outlet stores inc qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc Reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
