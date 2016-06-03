BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
June 3 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals announces $16.5 million private placement
* Private placement will consist of 8.2 million units at a price of $2.015 per unit
* To use proceeds towards further development and pre-clinical, clinical work of co's proprietary anticalinâ product portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.