BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
June 3 Rit Technologies Ltd :
* Yossi Ben Harosh has resigned from his position as president and CEO of company
* Says Ben Harosh is expected to continue to serve as a RiT's president and CEO during his notice period starting on June 10
* Ben Harosh is expected to continue to serve as a RiT's president and CEO during his notice period starting on June 10
* RiT Technologies president and CEO resigns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.