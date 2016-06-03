June 3 Qiagen NV

* Qiagen announces second offer extension for the acquisition of shares in Exiqon A/S

* Offer is valid as of 19 April 2016 and expires on 20 June 2016 at 23:59 (cet)

* Qiagen NV says offer period had been extended on 19 May 2016