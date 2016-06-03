June 3 Lion Biotechnologies Inc :
* Lion Biotechnologies raises approximately $100 million in
private placement
* Says purchase price will be $4.75 for each share of common
stock and $4.75 for each share of series B preferred stock
* Investors agreed to purchase a total of 9.7 million
shares, about 11.4 million shares of newly authorized series B
preferred stock
* Each share of series B preferred stock will become
convertible into one share of common stock
