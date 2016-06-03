UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
June 3 Exito Energy II Inc
* All of issued and outstanding common shares of exito shall be consolidated on a 2-for-1 basis
* Current management of corporation shall resign and Andrew Osis and Kevin Spall shall be appointed as co-ceo's
* Exito Energy II Inc Enters into letter of intent to acquire private equity investments and make certain management changes for its qualifying transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)