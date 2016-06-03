June 3 Exito Energy II Inc

* All of issued and outstanding common shares of exito shall be consolidated on a 2-for-1 basis

* Current management of corporation shall resign and Andrew Osis and Kevin Spall shall be appointed as co-ceo's

* Exito Energy II Inc Enters into letter of intent to acquire private equity investments and make certain management changes for its qualifying transaction