UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
June 3 Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc :
* Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. announces regular quarterly distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)