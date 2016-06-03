June 4 Dundee Corp

* Unit has acquired 833,400 units of Formation Metals Inc at price of $0.30 per unit

* Dundee owns 16.4 million common shares and 416,700 warrants, representing an approximate 15.47 pct interest in formation metals

* Each unit is comprised of one common share in capital of issuer and one-half of one share purchase warrant

* Dundee corporation acquires further interest in formation metals inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: