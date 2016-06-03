UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
June 4 Dundee Corp
* Unit has acquired 833,400 units of Formation Metals Inc at price of $0.30 per unit
* Dundee owns 16.4 million common shares and 416,700 warrants, representing an approximate 15.47 pct interest in formation metals
* Each unit is comprised of one common share in capital of issuer and one-half of one share purchase warrant
* Dundee corporation acquires further interest in formation metals inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)