BRIEF-Petrobras says notified by BlackRock that it acquired preferred shares issued by Co - SEC Filing
* Petroleo brasileiro sa petrobras says notified by blackrock inc that it has acquired preferred shares issued by the co - sec filing
June 6 KFit Holdings Pte
* Signed a deal to acquire Groupon Indonesia at an undisclosed fee
* Transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2016, confirmed that there will be no immediate changes to business
* KFit to acquire Groupon Indonesia
* At March 31, 2017 company had a working capital deficit of $10.9 million