June 6 Centerra Gold Inc
* Centerra has initiated international arbitration
proceedings to challenge kyrgyz republic's claims and actions
* On june 3, bishkek inter-district court held hearing for
claim made by kyrgyz republic state agency for environmental
protection and forestry
* Also evaluating full range of additional options for
responding to actions of kyrgyz republic courts and state
authorities
* New criminal case has been opened by kyrgyz republic
general prosecutor's office against unnamed kgc managers
* Centerra provides update on kyrgyz republic legal
proceedings and restrictive measures against kumtor and its
personnel
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)