June 6 Centerra Gold Inc

* Centerra has initiated international arbitration proceedings to challenge kyrgyz republic's claims and actions

* On june 3, bishkek inter-district court held hearing for claim made by kyrgyz republic state agency for environmental protection and forestry

* Also evaluating full range of additional options for responding to actions of kyrgyz republic courts and state authorities

* New criminal case has been opened by kyrgyz republic general prosecutor's office against unnamed kgc managers

* Centerra provides update on kyrgyz republic legal proceedings and restrictive measures against kumtor and its personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)