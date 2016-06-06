BRIEF-Saudi Public Transport secures 125 mln riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
* Secures 125 million riyals Islamic financing from Al Rajhi Bank
June 6 'Markit Ltd
* Jerre stead, ihs chairman and chief executive officer will assume role of chairman of board of directors and ceo of ihs markit
* Lance uggla, chairman and ceo of markit, will be president and a member of board of directors of ihs markit
* Uggla will assume role of chairman of board of directors and ceo of ihs markit upon mr. Stead's retirement
* Todd hyatt will become executive vice president and chief financial officer (cfo) for ihs markit
* Daniel yergin will become vice chairman of ihs markit
* Appointments will be effective upon completion of proposed merger transaction, which is expected to close in second half of 2016
* Ihs and markit announce senior executive leadership appointments for ihs markit
MILAN, May 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena is close to reaching an agreement with the European Commission that will pave the way for a state bailout of Italy's fourth biggest bank, a senior Italian treasury official said. Striking an accord "is a matter of days," the official, Fabrizio Pagani, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.