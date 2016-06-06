CORRECTED-Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
June 6 Holly Energy Partners Lp :
* Holly Energy Partners Lp says deal valued at $42.5 million
* Acquisition of a 50% interest in Cheyenne Pipeline Llc, owner of Cheyenne pipeline
* Other 50% interest owned by affiliate of plains all american pipeline. Who will continue to operate cheyenne pipeline
* Holly energy partners announces acquisition of interest in cheyenne pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW DELHI, May 23 Apple Inc wants to expand its contract manufacturer's facility in the southern Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, a federal minister said on Tuesday, as the iPhone maker seeks a bigger share in one of the world's biggest smartphone markets.