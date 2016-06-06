June 6 Holly Energy Partners Lp :

* Holly Energy Partners Lp says deal valued at $42.5 million

* Acquisition of a 50% interest in Cheyenne Pipeline Llc, owner of Cheyenne pipeline

* Other 50% interest owned by affiliate of plains all american pipeline. Who will continue to operate cheyenne pipeline

* Holly energy partners announces acquisition of interest in cheyenne pipeline