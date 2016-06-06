June 6 Incyte Corp :
* COMFORT-I data demonstrate that treatment with Jakafi
resulted in a 31 percent reduction in risk of death
* COMFORT-I data demonstrate sustained durable spleen volume
reduction in patients with MF
* Overall, 69 (45%) and 82 (53%) deaths were reported in
Ruxolitinib and placebo arms, respectively
* Median OS has not been reached for patients randomized to
receive Ruxolitinib
* There was no increase in incidence of adverse events with
longer exposure to treatment
* Five-Year results from phase 3 study of Jakafi
(ruxolitinib) show sustained overall survival benefit in
patients with myelofibrosis (MF)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)