CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on financials and BlackBerry but energy weighs
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday after the Victoria Day holiday Monday, bolstered by bank stocks and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares.
June 6 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd :
* Estimates that its net income for Q1 of 2016 turned into positive for first time since Q3 of 2011
* Estimates that its PV module shipments in Q1 of 2016 were in range of 500-510MW
* Company also estimates that its overall gross margin in Q1 of 2016 was in range of 18.5% to 20.5%
* Yingli Green Energy announces preliminary financial results for first quarter 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Announces $450 million in 2017-2018 investments throughout Florida, plans to hire more than 2,750 Floridians