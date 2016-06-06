UPDATE 2-Greek bond yields jump, stocks fall after debt deal hopes dashed
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
June 6 Getty Realty Corp :
* Getty Realty says may offer and sell shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, with an aggregate gross sales price of up to $125 million
* Announces At-The-Market equity offering program Source text for Eikon:
ZURICH, May 23 UBS has agreed to buy a majority stake in Brazil's Consenso, its first purchase in Latin America in four years as the world's biggest wealth manager looks to grow its business in the region's largest economy.