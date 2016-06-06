June 6 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces rolling chip turnover of US$0.32 billion for May 2016

* Unaudited rolling chip turnover for may 2016 at its VIP rooms in Macau was US$0.32 billion, down 53% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)