June 6 Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Reported positive results from three separate clinical
trials evaluating two clinical stage product candidates, TRC105
and TRC102
* Median pfs greater than 12 months with continued durable
complete responses observed in angiosarcoma patients treated
with trc105 and votrient
* Partial responses seen in solid tumor patients treated
with trc102 and temodar
* On track to initiate randomized phase 3 study of trc105
with votrient in patients with angiosarcoma later this year at
sites in u.s., europe
* Combination of trc105 and avastin was well-tolerated with
no apparent increase in frequency or severity of adverse events
* Data from randomized phase 2 trial comparing treatment
with combination of trc105 and avastin expected by end of 2016
* Tracon pharmaceuticals announces positive results from
trc105 and trc102 clinical trials at american society of
clinical oncology (asco) 2016 annual meeting
